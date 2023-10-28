Cricket World Cup 2023: ‘Underestimated Australia have gotten harmful prospect’

An underestimated Australia is a dangerous prospect.

Few gave Pat Cummins’ side much consideration when discussing the World Cup’s potential winners in the build-up, with focus mainly on hosts India and reigning champions England.

Heavy defeats to India and South Africa to start their campaign added to the uncertainty.

But as the knockout stage approaches, England are crumbling as Australia soar.

“They’re really starting to take shape,” former Australia captain Aaron Finch told BBC Sport after the tense five-run victory over New Zealand saw them win their fourth successive game and close in on a semi-final spot.

“It is the confidence that the players have in their own game and each other’s game.

“And when you look at the players not in the Australia XI at the minute there’s some serious power in Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green who could potentially come back into that middle order.”

Australia had a tough start with those back-to-back losses but have since thrashed Sri Lanka,…