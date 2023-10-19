Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli century powers India previous Bangladesh to keep up 100% begin

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Pune Bangladesh 256-8 (50 overs): Das 66 (82), Tanzid 51 (43); Jadeja 2-38 India 261-3 (41.3 overs): Kohli 103* (97), Gill 53 (55); Hasan Miraz 2-47 India won by seven wickets Scorecard . Table .

Virat Kohli scored his 48th one-day international hundred as India powered to a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Set 257, India knocked off the runs with 8.3 overs to spare as Kohli moved to within one of Sachin Tendulkar’s record 49 ODI centuries.

Rohit Sharma got the chase off to a flyer and Shubman Gill scored 53 before Kohli took over and hit a six to win the game and bring up his hundred.

A fourth straight win means India remain joint-top of the group table.

After electing to bat first, Bangladesh, without injured captain Shakib Al Hasan, battled through a challenging first few overs against the new ball before openers Tanzid Hasan and Liton Das accelerated to put pressure on the India attack.

The stand reached 93 before Tanzid fell to the spin of Kuldeep Yadav the…