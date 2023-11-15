Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli hits document fiftieth ODI century – stats that make him the best

Virat Kohli now stands alone in one-day international cricket.

His century against New Zealand in Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final was the India superstar’s 50th in the format, taking him one clear of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

BBC Sport takes a look at the statistics that make Kohli the 50-over GOAT…

Virat v Sachin

Tendulkar scored his 49th century in his penultimate ODI, meaning he got there in his 451st innings.

Kohli equalled the Little Master’s haul in 277 knocks and has now gone past it in 279.

He has also done so at a better strike-rate – 93.62 runs per 100 balls compared to Tendulkar’s 86.23 – and, helped by batting in the middle order while Tendulkar was largely an ODI opener, with a better average.

Kohli averages 58.69 in the format – the best of any player to have played 50 matches or more.

“This all feels like a dream,” said Kohli after making 117 against New Zealand, with partner Anushka Sharma and Tendulkar watching in the stands at Wankhede Stadium.

“If I could paint…