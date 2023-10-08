Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s 85 helps India begin with win over Australia

Virat Kohli fell 15 runs short of a 48th century in one-day internationals for India

ICC Men’s World Cup, Chennai: Australia 199 (49.3 overs): Smith 46, Warner 41; Jadeja 3-28, Bumrah 2-35 India 201-4 (overs): Rahul 97*, Kohli 85; Hazlewood 3-38 India won by six wickets Scorecard. Table

Virat Kohli made a crucial 85 as World Cup hosts India overcame an early collapse to begin their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Australia.

Steve Smith (46) and David Warner (41) top-scored in Australia’s total of 199 after they won the toss and batted.

India were in trouble after the loss of early wickets left them teetering on 2-3 before Kohli and KL Rahul rebuilt.

Kohli was caught at mid-wicket off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood (3-38) but Rahul (97*) saw India home.

South Africa had pummelled the highest score in World Cup history when they made 428-5 as batting records were shattered against Sri Lanka on Saturday, but this contest was a sub-continental one-day international throwback.

The pitch in Chennai…