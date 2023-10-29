Cricket World Cup 2023: What England, India, Australia & different seven groups want to succeed in semi-finals

The race for a place in the World Cup semi-finals is hotting up, with all 10 sides still in contention for a top-four finish.

Hosts India look almost certain to make the last four, while South Africa, New Zealand and Australia currently occupy the remaining qualification positions.

But the chasing pack, even holders England, know a late run of results could see them make it through instead.

The top seven will also qualify the 2025 Champions Trophy alongside hosts Pakistan, though eighth place will be enough if Pakistan seal a top-seven finish.

This what each team needs from their remaining games.

2023 Cricket World Cup table

Team Played Won Lost Net run-rate Points Maximum points they can reach India 6 6 0 1.405 12 18 South Africa 6 5 1 2.032 10 16 New Zealand 6 4 2 1.232 8 14 Australia 6 4 2 0.970 8 14 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 -0.205 4 12 Pakistan 6 2 4 -0.387 4 10 Afghanistan 5 2 3 -0.969 4 12 Netherlands 6 2 4 -1.277 4 10 Bangladesh 6 1 5 -1.338 2 8 England 6 1 5 -1.652 2 8

