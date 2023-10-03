Cricket World Cup 2023: What the stats say about all 10 groups at match

England beat New Zealand at Lord’s to lift the World Cup for the first time in 2019

Host country: India Dates: 5 October-19 November Coverage: Test Match Special commentary of every match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website with in-play clips and highlights, plus features and analysis

The World Cup in India is a matter of days away.

England are one of 10 teams competing and will hope to defend their title after the famous victory on home soil in 2019.

Can Jos Buttler’s side do it again? Will hosts India make most of home advantage? Will we see a surprise winner?

To help answer those questions BBC Sport has worked with data analysts CricViz to produce a team-by-team guide to the 10 participating nations.

Afghanistan

CricViz win probability: 1.3%

The statistics paint a mixed picture for Afghanistan between bat and ball.

They have a bowling economy rate of 6.62 in the last 10 overs since the last World Cup, the best of any full member…