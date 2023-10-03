Cricket World Cup 2023: When is England’s subsequent match vs New Zealand and what time does it begin?

Jos Buttler has taken over as England’s 50-over captain since they won the 2019 tournament

The Cricket World Cup 2023 starts in India on 5 October.

England go into the tournament as the defending champions after beating New Zealand in the 2019 final at Lord’s.

Here’s when Jos Buttler’s side play and how you can follow the tournament across the BBC.

When is England’s next Cricket World Cup match?

England begin their campaign on Thursday, 5 August against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

It is the opening match of the World Cup, with each of the 10 teams playing nine times in the group stage.

The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 BST.

When are England’s games at the Cricket World Cup?