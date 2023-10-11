Cricket World Cup 2023: When is India vs Pakistan and what time does it begin within the UK?

India host Pakistan in a highly anticipated 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup group stage match on Saturday, 14 October.

The match, which starts at 09:30 BST, is being played at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, named after India’s current Prime Minister.

Pakistan broke the record for the highest World Cup run-chase when they defeated Sri Lanka on Tuesday, while India are playing Afghanistan on Wednesday, after beating Australia in their opening match.

How can I follow India vs Pakistan on the BBC?

Before the match, the BBC Sport website will have previews, features and an interactive quiz.

On Saturday, the Test Match Special team will provide live commentary of every ball across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

The BBC Sport website and app will have live text commentary with in-play clips, highlights, match report and analysis.

There will also be a daily TMS Podcast available, which will both preview and review the action.

