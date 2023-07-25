Cricket World Cup 2023: Zimbabwe revival good for nation – Sean Williams

Sean Williams (right) made his Zimbabwe debut in 2005 and has played 156 one-day internationals for his country

Sean Williams thought cricket in Zimbabwe was “dying” during a “dark period” for his country.

But the 37-year-old now believes the sport’s revival on and off the field can be a “glimmer of light” for the nation.

In the recent Qualifier event hosted in Zimbabwe, Williams was his country’s leading run scorer as they narrowly missed out on a place at this year’s one-day international (ODI) World Cup – meaning the Chevrons will be absent from a second successive tournament.

Although Sri Lanka and the Netherlands were the teams who booked their places at the showpiece in India that begins in October, head coach Dave Houghton insisted fans in Zimbabwe had found something to “truly love” following a series of battling performances from his side.

Cricket ‘was dying – if not dead’

Williams made his ODI debut as an 18-year-old in 2005, not long after the black armband protests by Andy…