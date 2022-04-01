Cricket World Cup: England-Australia remaining to be proven free to air on Sunday

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch Date: Sunday, 3 April Time: 02:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; Live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England’s Women’s World Cup final against Australia on Sunday will be made available on free to air.

Sky Sports have made the showpiece event available to watch on Pick TV, Sky Showcase and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

The final takes place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from 02:00 BST.

Test Match Special will provide ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, as well as live text commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

Heather Knight’s England side are defending champions in the event, while Australia are the number one ranked team in the 50-over format.

“We are pleased to be able to make another moment of national significant free for the whole nation to watch,” Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said.

England lifted the…