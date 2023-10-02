Cricket World Cup: England beat Bangladesh in closing warm-up; New Zealand edge South Africa

Reece Topley conceded 13 from his first over but recovered well to take three wickets

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm-up, Guwahati Bangladesh 188-9 (37 overs): Mehidy 74 (89); Topley 3-23 England 197-6 (24.1 overs): Moeen 56 (39), Bairstow 34 (21); Mustafizur 2-23 England won by four wickets (DLS) Scorecard

England finalised their preparation for their 50-over World Cup defence with a four-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Moeen Ali crashed 56 off 39 balls, including six sixes, as England chased a revised target of 197 with 77 balls remaining in Guwahati.

Reece Topley took 3-23 as Bangladesh made 188-9 from their 37 overs, with rain causing a three-hour delay during the middle of their innings.

England start their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Thursday.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl England started poorly with Topley and Sam Curran struggling with their length.

However, they recovered and England took regular wickets to leave Bangladesh 153-5 off 30 overs when the…