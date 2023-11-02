Cricket World Cup: How politics derailed England’s 2003 World Cup marketing campaign

England enduring a miserable time at the Cricket World Cup is nothing new.

Amid the disappointment and dejection that usually arrives on a quadrennial basis, there is an episode that sticks out as one of the biggest sport-meets-politics controversies of modern times.

The row England became embroiled in 20 years ago started over the morality of playing a game in Zimbabwe and involved death threats, the cancellation of the match and, ultimately, their exit from the tournament.

It is reasonably straightforward to describe the situation English cricket found itself swallowed up by in February 2003.

Though the World Cup was essentially being held in South Africa, matches were also being staged in Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Tony Blair’s government did not want the England team to travel to Zimbabwe for their group game against the co-hosts because of Robert Mugabe’s ruling regime, but stopped short of ordering a boycott.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), mindful of the ramifications if the…