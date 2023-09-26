Cricket World Cup: Jason Roy makes himself accessible for England reserve spot

Roy was part of England’s 2019 World Cup-winning squad

England opener Jason Roy has made himself available as a standby option for the World Cup, says head coach Matthew Mott.

Roy was a member of the England squad that won the World Cup in 2019.

“I’ve got no doubt that if he got that opportunity, he will come out [to India] and make the most of it,” Mott told BBC Test Match Special.

“In the spirit he has been in, he has taken it as well as you would have hoped. He’s determined to get back there, he’s determined to keep fit and get ready, should an opportunity open up.”

Roy was initially named in England’s squad to defend the trophy in India during October and November, but missed all of the recent 3-1 series win against New Zealand because of back spasms.

He was subsequently replaced by Brook, with England selector Luke Wright explaining the decision was down to Roy’s lack of fitness and Brook’s ability to cover more places in the batting order.

Roy turned down the chance to play a part…