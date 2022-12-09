Cricket World Cup League Two: Scotland ease to eight-wicket win over Nepal

George Munsey’s 45 in 28 balls helped speed Scotland to victory

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Nepal 119 all out (50 overs): Paudel 47; Sharif 2-20 Scotland 121-2 (17.0 overs): Munsey 45, McBride 46; Airee 1-5 Scotland won by eight wickets Scorecard

Scotland signed off for 2022 with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Nepal in Namibia to stay top of the Cricket World Cup League Two.

The Scots bounced back from defeat by Namibia to make it three wins from four in their December fixtures in Windhoek.

They used just 17 of their allocated 50 overs to surpass Nepal’s 119.

George Munsey hit two sixes and seven fours on his way to 45 in 28 balls, with Christopher McBride finishing unbeaten on 46.

Six of the Scottish attack took wickets, with two apiece for Brandon McMullen, Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt, after Nepal were sent in to bat first.

Only a battling 47 from captain Rohit Paudel stopped the innings collapsing in even more dramatic fashion.

Scotland quickly ate into the Nepal total, with Kyle…