Cricket World Cup: Pakistan’s Naseem Shah dominated out with shoulder damage

Naseem Shah became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick when he took one against Bangladesh in 2020, aged 16

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of their squad for the 50-over World Cup in India because of a shoulder injury.

Shah suffered the injury on 11 September in Pakistan’s Asia Cup match against India and requires surgery, then three to four months recovery.

The 20-year-old has taken 32 wickets in 14 one-day internationals (ODIs).

Fellow right-arm quick Hasan Ali, who has taken 91 ODI wickets in 60 games, replaces Shah.

Haris Rauf, another right-arm quick bowler, is included as he recovers from a right side strain suffered in the Asia Cup.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said: “This team has performed wonderfully well over the last couple of years and that is why we have shown faith in the same bunch.

“We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the…