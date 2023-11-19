Cricket World Cup: Pat Cummins delivers once more as Australia spoil India’s celebration in Ahmedabad

The evening before his Australia side completed the ultimate heist to stun India and win the World Cup title, captain Pat Cummins was playing Call of Duty in the team’s Ahmedabad hotel.

He lasted only 30 minutes before leaving his team-mates to play into the night.

In truth, it is he who answered the call of duty.

He is the 30-year-old who became captain by accident, given the role when Tim Paine had to quit after a sex scandal.

So hurried was his appointment, he revised his fielding positions the night before his first Test as captain.

But now the man with the business degree, the calm, well-mannered captain, has made winning his business. Cummins now stands alongside the greatest Australian leaders of all.

Australia sides have scaled many heights but Cummins’ six-month run including the World Test Championship crown, an Ashes retained in England and a sixth World Cup title for his country, won in a final against the hosts and previously unstoppable India, runs anything before it…