Cricket World Cup remaining: Australia win ‘one among most unimaginable’, says Michael Vaughan

The current Australia team are worthy of comparison to the legendary sides of the 1990s and early 2000s after “the most incredible World Cup victory”, says Michael Vaughan.

Pat Cummins’ side stunned hosts India to win the men’s 50-over World Cup in Ahmedabad to add to a growing trophy haul in recent years.

In 2023 alone, Australia won the World Test Championship and retained the Ashes prior to their World Cup triumph, while they also won the T20 World Cup in 2021.

As such, Vaughan believes this group of players are “moving away from that shadow” of the great sides led by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, who won three World Cups in a row between 1999 and 2007.

“I have this as one of the real great World Cup victories,” the former England captain said on BBC Test Match Special.

“If you look at this group of players, you always feel they are living in the shadow of that great side of the 90s and early 2000s. They won three World Cups on the trot and pretty much won everywhere.

“But if you…