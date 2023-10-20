Cricket World Cup: Steven Finn on England vs South Africa and Chris Woakes

Venue: Mumbai Dates: Saturday, 21 October Time: 09:30 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Saturday’s meeting takes on extra meaning for England and South Africa.

This World Cup had struggled to capture the imagination until their dual giant-killing at the hands of Afghanistan and the Netherlands respectively this week.

Given those two victories, the fact there are only 10 teams in this tournament is a travesty.

That is thankfully being rectified in the next version in 2027, where there will be 14 teams.

A tournament with fewer group games, more jeopardy, and more knockout games can only be a good thing in a competition that needs all the help it can get when looking to capture the public’s interest.

For England, this is a chance to get back on the wagon – to find the formidable form and confidence that has been present sub-consciously for so…