Cricket World Cup: Steven Finn says England have to ‘double down’ on aggressive strategy

Venue: Dharamshala Dates: Tuesday, 10 October Time: 06:00 BST

As a man who has crawled off the field after a chastening defeat, I can empathise with how England felt following their World Cup opener against New Zealand.

I remember sitting in the dressing room of Wellington’s WestPac Stadium, more commonly known as the Cake Tin, during the 2015 World Cup with the crowd stomping its feet, sounding like the entire ground was about to fall on our heads.

The dressing room was in complete silence.

New Zealand had entered the food interval, in front of a home crowd, on 112-1 needing 12 to win our group-stage match.

We returned for 20 more balls and the hosts sealed victory in a 50-over game in 12.2 overs.

No-one could quite believe the mauling we had just received or how to process it.

We ended up on the team buses…