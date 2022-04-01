Cricket World Cup: The Australia juggernaut blocking England’s World Cup path

Australia won the T20 World Cup in 2020 with victory over India in Melbourne

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch Date: Sunday, 3 April Time: 02:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; Live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

What exactly is a ‘juggernaut’?

The dictionary definition is “a massive inexorable force, campaign, movement, or object that crushes whatever is in its path”.

An alternative definition could be ‘the Australia women’s cricket team’, who can lay claim to being the best sports team in the world.

Within living memory of men’s cricket, the West Indies team from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s – who were unbeaten in Test series for 15 years and won the first two World Cups – and the Australian team from the mid-1990s to 2007 – with two record sequences of 16 consecutive Test wins and three consecutive World Cup titles – undoubtedly meet the definition of juggernauts.

A team which…