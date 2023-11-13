Cricket World Cup: The modifications wanted to revitalise the match – Steven Finn column

This World Cup has shown glimpses of what could have been.

Not from an England perspective but, in a world game that is dominated (financially) by the big three of England, Australia and India, we have had hints of romantic stories that would have been amazing to witness.

The format of this tournament, with 10 teams, has meant that those amazing feats have been nullified and from at least halfway through the 45-game group phase, we have known who three of the semi-finalists would be.

That is not right.

Afghanistan have played so well to win four games in the group stage, against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

There is absolutely no way they should not be playing a knockout game after those results.

There is also not enough peril for teams losing games.

A World Cup is meant to come with pressure. That is what truly tests teams and sorts out who is the best.