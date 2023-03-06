Cricket World Cup: The place are England seven months out from title defence, plus choose your group

Jofra Archer (left) and Jason Roy (right) have had fitness and form doubts in the past 12 months, which have left questions for captain Jos Buttler (left centre) and coach Matthew Mott (right centre)

After a 2-1 series win in Bangladesh, England’s 50-over side are done for the winter.

Jos Buttler’s side don’t play another one-day international for six months and start their World Cup defence in India a month later.

With the help of Cricviz and BBC Test Match Special pundit and former England spinner Phil Tufnell, we look at the questions still facing England as they look to retain the trophy they dramatically won in 2019.

‘Roy looking confident at the crease again’

Once such a strength as the openers bludgeoned attacks into submission during the powerplay, England have found runs at the top of the order harder to come by in recent times.

In the year leading up to the 2019 tournament, Eoin Morgan’s side led the…