Cricket World Cup: The place does England’s 2023 match rank in disappointing exits?

Yet again, we’re talking about a disappointing campaign at the Cricket World Cup for England’s men.

Having entered the 2023 tournament in India as defending champions, their maiden defence of the World Cup was a disaster to start, with Jos Buttler’s side eliminated after seven games.

But for England, this is not unchartered territory, having previously bowed out of World Cups in similarly shoddy fashion.

But how does this 2023 campaign compare to previous failures? Don’t forget to rank it at the bottom of this page.

1996 – quarter-final

England were woefully outclassed at the 1996 World Cup

Games: 6 Wins: 2 Losses: 4

England’s preparations could not have gone much worse as they suffered a 6-1 hammering at the hands of South Africa a month before the tournament in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Despite defeats by New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan, Mike Atherton’s side progressed to the quarter-finals courtesy of wins over the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

However, they were…