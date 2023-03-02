Crimson carpet vogue moments on the SAG Awards

From Zendaya to Michelle Yeoh, see the best-dressed celebrities at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

As Hollywood’s biggest names gathered for the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, it soon became clear that they were out to have fun. Sunday evening’s red carpet was alive with playful detailing, sparkling sequins and saturated color.

Among the night’s best-dressed was Zendaya, who wowed in a Valentino bustier dress custom-designed by the label’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. The strapless gown was embroidered with almost 200 silk roses that formed an elegant train behind her.

The “Euphoria” star wasn’t the only attendee to opt for florals, which ranged from the bold flower embellishments of Emily Blunt’s figure-hugging Oscar de la Renta gown to the subtle print of Stephanie Hsu’s Carolina Herrera look. Paul Mescal got in on the trend, too, with a sheer overcoat embroidered with bejeweled…