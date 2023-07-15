Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Publishes 2023 Guide on How to Start a Coffee Shop in P… – Press Release

Learn how to start a coffee shop in Pennsylvania from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped open several independent coffee shops in Pennsylvania, recently updated its online coffee shop startup guide with more tips and success stories for The Keystone State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Want to learn how to open a coffee shop in Pennsylvania? Get tips on starting a profitable business in The Keystone State from coffee shop startup experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

Through its 7 Steps to Coffee Shop Success program, Roast magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year has taught over 400 entrepreneurs across the country how to open their own independent coffee shops.

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

For 2023, the company’s 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has updated its “How to Start a Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania” guide with even more tips and resources.

“Pennsylvania is a terrific place to start a coffee shop!” said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

“Currently, the state has only eight coffee chain locations per 100,000 residents. And there are over 5,669 Pennsylvania residents for every existing coffee shop. That leaves many Pennsylvanians without a local coffee shop, especially in the smaller cities and towns.”

The 7 Steps program is based on Ubert’s book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners develop profitable businesses by mastering all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

“We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities,” he said.

“From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here…