CRISPR/GENE EDITING TECHNOLOGY CREATES NEW TREATMENT POSSIBILITIES FOR ALZHEIMER… – Press Release

Key Takeaways:

Two new CRISPR-based strategies offer hope for next-generation Alzheimer’s treatments.

One seeks to dampen the impact of the most common Alzheimer’s risk gene; the other aims to decrease production of a toxic protein in the brain.

AMSTERDAM, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Two new CRISPR-based therapeutic approaches for Alzheimer’s were reported today at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference ® (AAIC®) 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and online. One aims to reduce the impact of the strongest known Alzheimer’s risk gene, APOE-e4. The other strives to reduce production of a toxic protein in the brain, beta amyloid, which is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease and the target of recently-approved treatments.

Gene editing using the Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats system, known as CRISPR, is emerging as one of the most powerful tools in the search for new drugs. CRISPR technology is, among other things, making drug target identification faster with the goal of speeding up the drug discovery process, and building platforms for the development of next-generation treatments. This last point is the focus of the new reports at AAIC 2023.

“A pipeline of potential new treatments offers hope for the Alzheimer’s and dementia community,” said Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer. “The progress and approvals we’ve seen, as well as the diversification of potential new therapies over the past few years, provides hope to those impacted by this devastating disease. The anti-amyloid drugs newly approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are an important first step in Alzheimer’s treatment, but there is so much more to be done.”

“Studies such as these two that focus the most advanced technologies — in this case, CRISPR — on moving Alzheimer’s treatment and prevention forward are enthusiastically welcomed, and need to be multiplied many times over,” Carrillo said. “We envision a future where…