Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian facet Al Nassr till 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo became to first man to score at five different World Cups in Qatar in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a deal that runs until 2025.

The Portugal captain is a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the club.

Ronaldo will reportedly receive the biggest football salary in history external-link at more than £177m per year.

The 37-year-old says he is “eager to experience a new football league in a different country”.

Al Nassr – nine-time Saudi Pro League champions – described the signing as “history in the making”.

The club said it would “inspire our league, nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves”.

In the summer, Ronaldo turned down a £305m deal to join another Saudi team – Al Hilal – because he was happy at United.

Earlier in November, the striker spoke out in an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV in which he said he felt “betrayed”…