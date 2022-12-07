Cristina Fernández de Kirchner: Argentina’s vp sentenced to 6 years in jail for corruption, is not going to run for workplace





A court in Argentina on Tuesday sentenced the country’s vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, to six years in prison and disqualified her from holding public office again after finding her guilty of corruption during her earlier terms as President.

Fernández de Kirchner has temporary immunity due to her current role so will not immediately go to jail, and can appeal. Following the verdict, she denied the allegations against her but said she will not run for reelection next year.

“I will not be a candidate for anything, neither for president nor for senator,” she said. “My name will not be on any ballot.”

In court, Argentina’s federal Prosecutor’s Office accused her of conspiring with other government officials to award contracts worth millions of dollars for road works that, according to the complaint, were incomplete, overpriced and…