Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Cyberat… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Component, Security Type (Physical Safety & Security (Video Surveillance Systems, Screening, and Scanning) and Cybersecurity (Encryption, Threat Intelligence)), Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global critical infrastructure protection market is projected to grow from USD 143.0 billion in 2023 to USD 162.5 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3 % from 2022 to 2027.

Some factors driving the market growth include increasing cyber threats organizations face and government initiatives towards adopting critical infrastructure protection solutions. However, the lack of trained cybersecurity professionals to analyze CIP systems and interoperability between CIP solutions is expected to hinder the market growth.

Physical Safety and Security to hold largest market size during the forecast period

The physical safety and security segment includes physical identity and access control systems, perimeter intrusion systems (RADAR and sensors), video surveillance systems, screening and scanning, and others (facility management systems, emergency response, and disaster management).

Physical safety & security is the protection of physical assets, such as hardware, programs, premises, and personal data, from physical threats. Ignoring these threats can lead to severe damages or losses to owners and users. Secure and robust security systems such as high-quality video surveillance and perimeter security systems are integrated into the premises to monitor ongoing activities in and around the premises.

Video surveillance has improved drastically with the inception of video analytics and technologies, such as thermal cameras and biometric authentication. Some systems now use microwaves and radio waves to create perimeters that can alert security teams about threats. The increased adoption of video…