CRM Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% from 2022 to 2027 | Historical and curren… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The CRM market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 54.4 billion, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

The CRM market covers the following areas:

CRM Market – Vendor Landscape

The CRM market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offering

Acoustic LP – The company offers CRM, which features email marketing, mobile marketing, performance insights, and reporting.

Adobe Inc. – The company offers CRM such as Adobe Marketo Engage.

The company offers CRM such as Adobe Marketo Engage. HubSpot Inc. – The company offers CRM such as HubSpot CRM.

CRM Market – Key Market Segmentation

The CRM market is segmented by application (service and support CRM, sales CRM, marketing CRM software, and e-commerce software CRM), and deployment (saas and on-premises)

The market share growth by the service and support CRM segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the benefits it provides in resolving customer issues with efficiency. In addition, it also helps organizations in achieving and maintaining service standards through clear instructions. The service and support software collects vital consumer data and input, which is then used to improve business operations and address similar issues more quickly. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

CRM Market – Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America,…