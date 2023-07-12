CRN Recognizes Kush Kumar as an Inclusive Channel Leader in Inaugural Awards – Press Release

Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company’s chief revenue officer, Kush Kumar, to its inaugural Inclusive Channel Leaders list for 2023. For the first time, CRN is recognizing executives from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations whose commitments to inclusive leadership are making an impact across the IT channel.

“I am motivated by the responsibility to create an environment where all individuals, regardless of their backgrounds, identities, or abilities, feel included, valued and empowered,” said Kumar. “I believe inclusive leadership fosters innovation, creativity and collaboration by leveraging the unique perspectives and strengths of every team member. Technology and the IT industry as a whole has the power to shape the way we live, work and communicate. As an industry, we need to take on the responsibility to ensure that these advancements are inclusive and accessible to all individuals.”

The CRN 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list includes 100 honorees who are passionate about promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) across their areas of influence. With this recognition, CRN honors these individuals for their unwavering dedication to inclusivity in the channel and the greater technology industry.

“We are so excited to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on their passion and commitment to inclusivity across the channel. Because of their transparent leadership, our work environments are safer and more accepting places where everyone can feel comfortable showing up as the best version of themselves each day,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is a more caring and compassionate place because of them, and we look forward to seeing what great things they do next.”

In addition to being the company’s CRO, Kumar serves as the chair of Red River’s…