CRN’s 2023 Inclusive Leadership Network Honors Elena Shorb of Mission Cloud – Press Release

CRN® has named Elena Shorb, Vice President, Channel & Alliances at Mission Cloud to its inaugural Inclusive Channel Leaders list for 2023.

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Mission Cloud, a cloud managed services provider, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Elena Shorb, Vice President, Channel & Alliances to its inaugural Inclusive Channel Leaders list for 2023. For the first time, CRN is recognizing executives from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose commitments to inclusive leadership are making an impact across the IT channel.

The CRN 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list honorees are passionate about promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) across their areas of influence. With this recognition, CRN honors these individuals for their unwavering dedication to inclusivity in the channel and the greater technology industry.

Elena Shorb is an innovative channel leader with over eight years of channel sales experience. Her role as the leader of Mission Cloud’s strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Premier Tier ‌Partner has been instrumental in driving the company’s rapid growth. Since the beginning of the AWS Partner Ecosystem, Elena has built a first of-its-kind channel team working in tandem with AWS to drive the best possible customer outcomes.

One of Elena’s remarkable achievements has been positioning Mission Cloud as a top partner in AWS marketplace offerings, with a particular focus on Generative AI. However, her vision extends far beyond business success. Elena is dedicated to fostering an environment where her team and channel partners feel represented and empowered to engage authentically.

Recognizing the importance of diversity and inclusivity, Elena has emerged as an innovative leader, promoting Mission Cloud’s diversity goals and groundbreaking cloud diversity programs. Her…