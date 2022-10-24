Croatia’s fairly Dalmatian Coast attracts the crowds. This is learn how to keep away from them

Editor’s Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening and closing, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — Like Venice, Barcelona and Prague, Dubrovnik is a victim of its own success.

In 2019, more than three million tourists poured into the fabled walled town along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast and local authorities expect the number to reach that point again over the next few years as global tourism recovers from Covid-19.

Such were the pre-pandemic crowds and their impact on the historic city that UNESCO at one point threatened to revoke Dubrovnik’s World Heritage status.

The rise in visitation was largely fueled by the launch of a new cruise ship terminal that could handle five ships at once and disembark as many as 10,000 passengers per day and an expanded international airport that could funnel those passengers to and from…