CROQUET FOR UNITY SET TO TRANSFORM MULTIPLAYER GAME DEVELOPMENT WITH “NO NETCODE… – Press Release

Powerful New Platform For Building Multiplayer Games In Unity Without Writing, Hosting Or Maintaining Netcode; Unity Developers Can Join a Waitlist for Early Access

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — (Game Developers Conference) Croquet Corporation , provider of Croquet OS, the Multiplayer Platform for Web and Gaming, announced today Croquet for Unity, a JavaScript multiplayer framework for the Unity Platform that provides developers a transformational new way to build and operate innately multiplayer Unity experiences without writing and maintaining multiplayer code or deploying servers. It gives Unity developers access to Croquet and its unique Croquet Multiplayer Network global infrastructure. Croquet for Unity will be demonstrated in conjunction with the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, and will be available for early access Beta in April 2023.

With Croquet for Unity, developers have no networking code to build or maintain. Croquet’s unique Synchronized Computation Architecture eliminates traditional servers and server-side code. Instead, users connect through the Croquet Multiplayer Network, a collection of stateless microservers called Reflectors which are available globally on four continents that drive bit-identical experiences among players.

The key to understanding Croquet is that it is not just synchronizing state, it is synchronizing the evolution of state over time. By synchronizing computation itself, Croquet not only eliminates the need to transmit the resulting state of complex computations like physics or AIs, it also eliminates the need for specialized data structures to be used for synchronized properties, or having to mark certain objects to be synchronized. This makes writing multiplayer code very similar to writing single-player code, since the full game simulation runs on-device.

That code is executed in a shared virtual computer that runs bit-identically across every client so everyone stays perfectly in sync, while each…