CrossCountry Consulting Appoints Transformational Leader and Financial Expert to… – Press Release

Former KPMG Managing Partner Patrick Canning to help expand firm’s footprint in the Chicago market

CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that Patrick Canning, Vice Chairman at Cresset Capital Management, LLC, has joined the firm’s Board of Advisors. Through this role, Canning will provide strategic guidance to the firm in areas such as market trends, attracting and retaining talent, expanding its presence in key growth markets, and growing its solutions and capabilities.

Canning brings with him more than four decades of industry experience, spending much of his career at KPMG, most recently as Managing Partner of the Chicago Office and Lead Director of the KPMG Board of Directors. His extensive relationships with Chicago-based private equity firms, audit partners, Fortune 1000 companies, and civic and charitable communities will be invaluable to fuel CrossCountry’s continued growth in the greater Chicago market.

CrossCountry has been steadily expanding its nationwide presence, most recently forming its first Midwest location in Chicago following the success and rapid growth of its existing offices on the East and West coasts. As a leading provider of specialized finance, operations, and technology advisory services for CFOs and their C-suite peers, CrossCountry partners with Fortune 500 companies, emerging-growth market leaders, and private equity sponsors to create present and future enterprise value through tailored integrated solutions.

“We’re excited to welcome Pat to our fast-growing Board of Advisors,” said Erik Linn, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CrossCountry Consulting. “His experience will be invaluable as we grow our market presence in the Chicago area and continue to evolve our solutions. Pat has an extensive level of private equity expertise, and we look forward to working closely with him.”

“I’m thrilled to join CrossCountry Consulting’s Advisory Board at this exciting stage of their continued…