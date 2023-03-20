Cryotherapy Market to Augment at an Impressive CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2033 O… – Press Release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Cryotherapy Market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity over the forecast period by exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2033. The global market held a valuation of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2022 and the projected market growth from 2023 to 2033 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. Surgical applications are expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11.6% over the evaluation period. According to the historical analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, the global cryotherapy market registered a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2022.



Cryotherapy is known as a non-invasive therapy used for treating abnormal skin, alleviating pain, and localized tumors. It is a commonly used term in medical sciences to describe the use of cold temperatures to cure cancerous tissues and lesions caused by cancer. Muscle soreness, sprains, edema, soft tissue damage, and postoperative swelling are all prominent uses for cryotherapy.

The increasing number of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures performed each year is the optimal driver of the worldwide cryotherapy market. Because of the expanding consumer preference for enhancing one’s physical characteristics and addressing skin disorders, the demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures is increasing tremendously. Furthermore, the introduction of thin and efficient probes in a variety of sizes, the use of supercooled nitrogen or other cryogens for chilling, and the use of narrow cryoablation needles are only a few instances of cryosurgical equipment advancements.



Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16346

Report Highlights

Cryotherapy is mostly used in the medical treatment of a variety of skin diseases, as we as the treatment of some prostate cancers and dysplastic cervix tissue. Cryosurgery has the…