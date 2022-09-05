Crypto Oasis Launches Groundbreaking arte Talks with TODA for Web3 Awareness – Press Release

– The partnership between TODA and Crypto Oasis will bring together future-minded and disruptive individuals in the art and crypto community

– arte Talks will help foster creativity, community and entrepreneurship on a global scale

– The bi-monthly event aims to spread Web3 awareness and encourage mainstream adoption

– arte will highlight emerging artistic voices from the NFT and Metaverse space

DUBAI, UAE, Sept 5, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Crypto Oasis has teamed up with the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) to launch arte Talks, a first-of-its-kind bi-monthly initiative that will bring Web3 into the mainstream. These series of talks will be based around the innovations, developments and solutions Web3 is bringing to the digital world. There was a massive turnout at the first event, held on August 28th, attracting people who wanted to know more about developments within Web3 and blockchain.

Crypto Oasis wants arte, a Web3 Meta-Community initiative, to become a global platform that will foster creativity, entrepreneurship and collaboration across borders, by shining a spotlight on prominent voices from the art and crypto communities. The series of talks also seeks to expose some of the myths that surround Web 3 and decentralised technologies by educating a large target audience about the cultural phenomenon of NFTs, the Metaverse, and Blockchain. TODA, using its state-of-the-art technology, comes in to present a sophisticated and cutting-edge way of seeing NFTS and Blockchain art and at the same time, creates an oft-missed link between digital and traditional art forms.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with TODA,” commented Ralf Glabischnig, Founder of Crypto Oasis. “arte Talks will bring together like minded individuals and Web3 communities to create an environment that will enable individuals in the art and technology space. We expect this partnership to bring us one step closer to spreading Web3 and Blockchain adoption and awareness.”

The pilot event featured exciting…