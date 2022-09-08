Crypto Valley Association Joins Hands with The Crypto Oasis to Boost Blockchain… – Press Release

Key Highlights:

– Swiss-based Crypto Valley Association partners with Crypto Oasis and opens a chapter in Dubai to connect with the blockchain space in the Middle East.

– This initiative will improve collaboration for further growth and innovation in both regions.

– Faisal Zaidi, Co-Founder of the Crypto Oasis will be the Chapter Lead for the Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept 8, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Crypto Valley Association, the Switzerland-based association of blockchain corporates and crypto professionals, has partnered with Crypto Oasis, Dubai to connect the growing blockchain communities in both Switzerland and the Middle East. Sharing several of the same goals for the growth of a thriving global blockchain ecosystem, Crypto Valley Association joins forces with Crypto Oasis to boost the development and adoption of blockchain technology.

Ralf Glabischnig, founder of the Crypto Oasis is fully focusing on connecting the Crypto Valley to the Crypto Oasis and growing the wider Inacta Group with Venture Capital and Venture Building structures in the UAE. The goal is to replicate the unique ecosystem growth strategy from the Crypto Valley into the Crypto Oasis. Inacta is also one of the founding members of the Crypto Valley Association and believes the time is ripe for this collaboration to bring the two regions closer together and bridge the geographic distance.

The Crypto Valley Association is based out of Zug, which is Europe’s crypto capital. The Association was founded to benefit from Switzerland’s strengths to connect startups and established enterprises and foster blockchain – & cryptographic tech innovation and adoption. The alliance with Crypto Oasis will help build bridges, share knowledge and enable an exchange between crypto-passionates in Switzerland and in the Middle East.

Emi Lorincz, President of the Crypto Valley Association says: “I am thrilled to help accelerate the global growth of the Crypto Valley Association. After opening our CVA Latin America…