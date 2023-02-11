CSI Companies Named A Finalist In 2023 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Servi… – Press Release

The national workforce solutions company gains recognition in the Sales Growth Achievement of the Year category.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CSI Companies was named a Finalist in the Sales Growth Achievement of the Year category in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. More than 2,300 nominations from across a diverse range of industries were evaluated in this year’s competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 170 professionals worldwide.

The Sales Growth Achievement of the Year category recognizes organizations for their improvements in sales since the beginning of July 2020. Over the last few years, CSI Companies has undergone drastic development in offering full-cycle business solutions to leading businesses across the nation.

“The rapid growth CSI has experienced in the last few years is the direct result of a strategic approach borne in response to the pandemic,” said CSI’s CFO Josh Bowling. “We refined our services and expanded our reach within healthcare to help our clients navigate labor supply and demand. This is a major step in our evolution to a more extensive workforce solutions-based company that will favorably position us for future growth.”

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, March 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the full list of Finalists are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About CSI Companies

CSI Companies has been a nationally recognized organization for nearly three decades, providing customized workforce solutions for leading businesses and Fortune 500 companies. By delivering strategic advisory, staffing, recruiting, and technology consulting services, CSI enables a diverse range of businesses to maximize their productivity and overall success. Learn more about CSI Companies at