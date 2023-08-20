CSRI Leaders Discuss the Health Data Utility Maturity Model and TEFCA at Civitas… – Press Release

The health data utility is the most effective, cost-efficient approach to meeting states’ health data needs

Leaders with the Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI), a collection of the nation’s largest and most robust nonprofit health data networks, will participate in thoughtful and provocative discussions about the Health Data Utility Maturity Model (thecsri.org/health-data-utility) and the Office of the National Coordinator’s (ONC) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) at the Civitas Networks for Health 2023 Annual Conference, which convenes in National Harbor, Md., from Aug. 20 to 23.

A health data utility is a nonprofit organization serving as a public-private resource for robust clinical and non-clinical data that can be leveraged by state and other health and health care stakeholders to achieve healthier communities.

In March, CSRI released the CSRI Health Data Utility Maturity Model to address the most pressing health and public health challenges facing states across the country. Three of these challenges are maternal health disparities, the opioid use disorder epidemic, and infectious disease outbreaks. The model includes a robust tiered structure of the characteristics and services of a health data utility and the private and public segments it serves.

TEFCA is ONC’s effort to establish the infrastructure model and governing approach for users in different networks to securely share basic clinical information with each other–all under commonly agreed-to expectations and rules, and regardless of which network they’re in.

In January, CSRI announced that it intends to partner with eHealth Exchange’s anticipated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) as part of TEFCA (https://tinyurl.com/2ta6jam4).

“We are thrilled to engage in thought-provoking conversations about the CSRI Health Data Utility Maturity Model and TEFCA with our health data network colleagues at the Civitas Networks for Health 2023…