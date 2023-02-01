CTG Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon Connect – Press Release

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CTG CTG (“Company”), a leading provider of digital IT solutions and services that drive clients’ productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced today it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect.



Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Connect, a cloud-based contact center service, differentiates CTG as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized technical proficiency, proven customer experience, and success in delivering Amazon Connect. To receive the designation, APN partners must possess deep experience and the capabilities to deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“This recognition further validates CTG’s success in helping our clients build contact center programs that help deliver greater efficiencies and improved customer experience—both critical in today’s highly competitive markets,” said Tom Niehaus, CTG Executive Vice President, Americas. “This new designation is a testament to CTG’s proven technical knowledge, experience, and success with Amazon Connect.”

CTG was required to pass a rigorous evaluation to ensure Amazon Connect best practices were being followed, including:

Conducting a live technical demonstration on scenarios provided by AWS

Presenting real-world CTG client return on investment and improvements in areas such as the customer experience or contact center agent productivity

Demonstrating ample use of Amazon Connect across CTG clients



As an AWS Select Tier Services Partner, CTG brings extensive experience using an array of AWS services in conjunction with Amazon Connect to deliver vital functions in support of client contact centers, such as: