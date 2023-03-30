CTL and Logitech to Offer Zone Learn Wired Headsets for Learners – Press Release

The two Companies combine EdTech Learning Solutions for K-12 Schools

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As part of the Logitech Collaboration Program (LCP), CTL and Logitech announced today at Bett UK 2023 the introduction of two new Zone Learn Wired headsets for schools and parents looking for a comfortable, durable, and upgradeable solution.

“We are excited to collaborate with Logitech and their long-standing experience and expertise in connected devices to offer students a superior solution,” noted Erik Stromquist, CTL’s CEO. “Combining Zone Learn headsets with our award-winning Chrome OS devices creates an ideal solution for K–12 students.”

CTL will feature two Zone Learn headsets designed for learning and built for schools. With a comfortable, micro-adjustable fit, audio designed for educational applications, and fully swappable, upgradeable cables and ear pads, Zone Learn headsets are built for sustained focus, and long-term use to promote better learning outcomes. They have been extensively drop tested to meet the military standard 810G (4 feet) and wipe-tested to withstand every day cleaning and use. Zone Learn is compliant with product regulations and is 100% free of PVC, VOCs, and paint.

“CTL has proven to be an exceptional supplier of Chromebooks that improve the learning experience and increase student engagement,” said Jason Marr, Global Head of Google Alliance, Logitech B2B. “We are pleased to work with CTL to make our headsets a valuable addition to their product offering.”

About Zone Learn Headsets

Zone Learn heads offer a comfortable fit and listening experience for uninterrupted, sustained learning, with a choice of padded leatherette pads (swappable on-ear or over-ear), an ultra-soft headband comfort layer, even weight distribution, and articulating ear cups that move in all directions.

With audio drivers tuned for voice clarity rather than music, these headsets are optimal for digital learning applications such as lessons that involve…