Cuban migrants rescued in joint native operation

Cubans migrants rescued Thursday

The CIFS vessel reaches Cubans migrants in distress

(CNS): Fourteen Cuban migrants who had been adrift at sea for seven days after their engine failed and who had run out of drinking water were rescued this morning in a joint operation by local agencies. Three of them were admitted to hospital. The rescue began after another migrant group that made it to Cayman Brac early Thursday morning raised the alarm.

As part of a current surge in Cuban migrants arriving in local waters, a group of three men arrived in the Brac early Thursday morning, 27 October. When they were met by police and border control officers, they explained that they had left Cuba several days previously but had passed another vessel about 55 nautical miles northeast of Cayman Brac some 18 hours earlier. They said the boat had broken down and was adrift with a large number of occupants.

As a result, a search and rescue operation was launched by the Cayman Islands Coast…