CubicFarm Systems Corp. Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements, An… – Press Release

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ – CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (“CubicFarms” or the “Company”) CUB, a leading local chain agricultural technology company, today announced the Company’s potential delay in filing its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the “Financial Statements“), the annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the CEO and CFO certificates delating to the Financial Statements (the “Required Filings“) beyond the prescribed filing deadlines.

The Company’s potential delay in filing its Required Filings on time is due to the following circumstances:

The Company believes it needs more time to prepare the annual financial statements and associated filings, and complete the financial audit with its auditor. This is primarily due to a significantly reduced headcount in the finance team in connection with the Company’s cost reduction measures as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing restructuring efforts, the Company is prioritizing payments in order to ensure operational sustainability. This has resulted in an outstanding balance with its auditor. The auditor has made a decision to temporarily halt services until the Company settles the outstanding balance for services provided.

Considering the foregoing factors, it is the Company’s view that should the Required Filings not be filed by March 31, 2023, then, the present circumstances warrant the imposition of a management cease trade order (“Management CTO“), rather than a cease trade order (“CTO“), as contemplated under National Policy 12-203 – Cease Trade Order Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults (“NP 12-203“). The Company has applied for a Management CTO, however there is no assurance that it will be granted.

The Company’s Required Filings are required to be filed within one…