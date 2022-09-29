CUC cuts deal for long-awaited power storage

Edmund Phillips, Wärtsilä, and Sacha Tibbetts, CUC, sign the agreement for the first

Battery Storage Project

Artist’s rendition of the proposed energy storage facility behind the Hydesville Substation in West Bay.

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) has signed a deal with a global energy company to install two 10-megawatt storage systems. This will be the local power provider’s first storage facility, which was approved by OfReg more than three years ago. The project is expected to be finished late next year and will enable CUC to double its renewable energy capacity on Grand Cayman and cut customer bills. But even with this facility allowing an increase in renewables, Cayman will still be far from its 2037 target.

The system, which will be supplied by the Finland-based international energy and engineering company Wärtsilä Energy, will facilitate up to a total of 29MW of distributed customer-sited renewable energy resources without detrimental effects on its…