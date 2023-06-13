CUC rolls out non-renewable charging stations

CUC EV charging station

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company is rolling out an electric vehicle charging station initiative, offering to install stations in business and residential strata car parks and to maintain them for an annual fee. Users will be charged for the power via an app. Grand Cayman’s power provider is promoting the stations as a sustainable project, but the charging locations are not solar- or wind-powered.

There is a growing number of electric vehicles in Cayman as people move to cut their carbon emissions, and CUC said in a press release that the goal is to have multiple stations across the islands in partnership with the community.

“The stations are designed to provide quick, efficient and an easy-to-use solution for electric vehicles, which enhances the Company’s green initiatives and reduces your carbon footprint,” the release said.

The stations are not renewable-powered charging sites. But a CUC spokesperson told CNS that where feasible,…