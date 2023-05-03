Cummins Begins Field Testing X15N CNG Engine as Carbon Intensity of California R… – Press Release

Anaheim, California, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At this year’s Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the California Natural Gas Vehicle Partnership (CNGVP) collaborated with Cummins Inc. to host a May 3rd media event showcasing the Cummins X15N 15-liter natural gas engine in a Class 8 truck chassis for the first time in North America. During the media event, Cummins shared insight into its plans to bring the X15N engine to market, including announcing that the company had begun field testing the engine with key fleet partners.

Cummins anticipates that starting in 2024, fleets will have the opportunity to order factory-built Class 8 trucks with the Cummins X15N 15-liter engine as PACCAR has announced availability in both the Kenworth and Peterbilt brands. Designed as an economic and environmental sustainability solution for heavy-duty transport, the Cummins X15N engine will enable fleets to achieve powerful performance with a range of at least 750 miles even when hauling 82,000-pound loads over challenging terrains.

“With mounting environmental regulations and a focus on making progress towards corporate sustainability goals, fleet owners are making critical decisions about the future makeup of their fleet,” said Tom Swenson, manager-global regulatory affairs, Cummins Inc. and CNGVP president. “Class 8 trucks featuring the X15N engine are an attractive fleet sustainability option, as they offer fleets the closest direct replacement for diesel trucks in terms of operational performance. With the growing supply of carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) in California and the reintroduction of the Alternative Fuel Tax Credit, fleets have an incredible opportunity to reduce both their environmental impact and overall operating costs.”

During CNGVP’s 2023 ACT Expo press conference, Cummins shared that it would be delivering 25 Class 8 trucks upfit with the X15N engine for fleet field tests. Through September 2023, the X15N engine technology…