Cupboard greenlights order to restrict plastic imports

Plastic Free Cayman volunteers

(CNS): During a meeting on 29 June, Cabinet approved the issuing of draft instructions for a prohibition order under the Customs and Border Control Act on importing some single-use plastics into Cayman. This was noted in the brief summary of the weekly meeting of the government’s inner circle, but the details of what will be banned have not yet been released.

At the start of last month, Premier and Sustainability Minister Wayne Panton revealed that a proposal to ban eight plastic items was expected to go before Cabinet. While this is expected to include things like bags, straws and styrofoam food containers, exactly what will be banned remains to be seen.

It is some four years since the previous administration formed a committee to look at a ban on single-use plastic in the Cayman Islands, which currently has no bans in place, despite a high level of local activism and the creation of Plastic Free Cayman more than six years ago and has…