CURE Celebrates Two Years in Michigan – Press Release

Nearly 100,000 Insured Drivers, First Detroit Office, New Campaign Against Predatory Towing

DETROIT, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CURE auto insurance celebrates its two-year anniversary since its entrance into Michigan with nearly 100,000 drivers, new jobs and a new office in The Icon building on Riverwalk. In fact, over the past 12 months, CURE has nearly doubled its number of insureds, providing an average per policy savings of 41% with some paying 80% less than they were paying with their old insurance company. Proof that the new reforms continue to make a difference, 91% of the insureds are choosing a new coverage option introduced by the new law passed in 2019.

Illustrating its commitment to Michigan, this month CURE plans to open its first office in Metro Detroit at The Icon building, 200 Walker Street. The former training center for General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) will house up to 100 employees over the next two years.

Eric Poe, CEO of CURE auto insurance said, “Year two has solidified our presence here in Michigan and reaffirms what we believed from day one – the reforms were needed and really are working. Michiganders continue flocking to our website for quotes and are using the CURE app for ID cards, payments and more.” Never one to settle, Poe wants to continue making a difference in the lives of residents. “Our plan was always to have an office in downtown Detroit, where 61% of our insureds live. We have now found our new home – one that will allow for growth and even more job opportunities.”

Known as an advocate for fairness in car insurance rating practices, CURE CEO Eric S. Poe, Esq., CPA has now set his sights on one of the biggest problems facing Detroit residents, namely the predatory towing and storage abuse that is plaguing the city. The insurer is taking a two-fold approach to this fight – working hand-in-hand with the Detroit Police Department to establish protocols that protect drivers in need of a tow, while…