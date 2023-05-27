CUTR ALERT: Cutera, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to L… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Cutera, Inc. CUTR common stock between February 17, 2021 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until July 24, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Cutera class action lawsuit. Captioned Erie County Employees’ Retirement System v. Cutera, Inc., No. 23-cv-02560 (N.D. Cal.), the Cutera class action lawsuit charges Cutera and certain of its top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Cutera is a medical aesthetic device company that provides equipment for beauty treatments.

The Cutera class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cutera overstated the sustainability of its revenue growth; (ii) there were significant conflicts among members of Cutera’s senior leadership and Board of Directors; and (iii) there were several…